United States recall targets 25,000 EcoFlow Delta Max 2000 units

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says EcoFlow is recalling about 25,030 Delta Max 2000 power stations after six reported fires caused more than USD 850,000 in property damage.

Image: EcoFlow

Share

From ESS News

EcoFlow has issued a recall notice for its Delta Max 2000 power stations and initiated a firmware repair program for roughly 25,030 affected units in the United States.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reported on October 9 that EcoFlow Technology has received six reports of the recalled Power Stations catching fire, with property damage totaling over $850,000.

The recall involves EcoFlow Delta Max 2000 Model EFD310 Power Stations.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Waratah Super Battery transformer failure raises insurance questions
19 November 2025 A transformer failure at the 850 MW Waratah Super Battery could trigger multimillion-dollar insurance claims and project delays, illustrating how a si...