Irish energy industry calls for 500 MW of storage capacity by 2030

From ESS News
Energy Storage Ireland, the industry body representing the energy storage sector in Ireland, has called on the Irish grid operator EirGrid to deliver the government’s target of 500 MW of energy storage by the end of the decade.
In October, EirGrid opened a consultation for procurement of LDES but the proposed minimum procurement was set at just 201 MW. Energy Storage Ireland CEO Bobby Smith welcomed the consultation on LDES procurement, which he described as “long-awaited” but he also emphasized that this should only be a starting point “as the Government continues to expand its ambition for LDES.”
