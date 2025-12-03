India installs 6.1 GW of open-access solar in first nine months of 2025

From pv magazine India

India added 6.1 GW of open-access (off-site commercial and industrial) solar capacity in the first nine months of calendar year 2025, up around 13% from the 5.4 GW installed during the same period in 2024, according to the Q3 2025 Mercom India Solar Open Access Market Report. The rise in installations was driven by steady demand from commercial and industrial consumers.

Cumulative open-access solar capacity reached 27.9 GW as of Sept. 30, 2025. Karnataka leads with nearly 25% of total installations. Maharashtra and Gujarat rank second and third, with 17% and 12%, respectively.

In the third quarter of 2025, India added 2.2 GW of open-access solar capacity. The figure was 21% lower than the 2.8 GW added in the second quarter but double the 1.1 GW added in the same period of 2024.

Capacity additions in the third quarter were constrained by delays in grid-connectivity approvals, restricted substation access and limited transmission-evacuation capacity in states with weaker grid infrastructure.

Karnataka led additions in the third quarter of 2025, accounting for nearly 38% of installations. Rajasthan and Gujarat followed with around 25% and 11%, respectively.

“Even with supply-chain pressures, rising module prices, and inconsistent policies slowing momentum, the cost advantage of open access is proving strong enough to break through these barriers,” said Priya Sanjay, managing director at Mercom India. “Without the headwinds, open access renewables could be a significant contributor towards India’s green targets.”