Panasonic glass-based perovskite solar panels tested in office windows

Japanese electronics manufacturer Panasonic Holdings and YKK AP, a construction and building materials company, are testing the installation of windows made with Panasonic glass-based perovskite photovoltaic (PV) solar panels.

The focus of the test is “examining installation methods for inner windows and confirming workability,” a spokesperson told pv magazine.

In the study, the Panasonic glass-type perovskite solar PV is used in four YKK inner windows with weatherproof wooden sash frames, measuring 723 mm x 1,080 mm. The project does not include the verification of power generation performance.

The transparency and patterning of the thin film perovskite material is customized in each of the four prototypes, with a decorative pattern in one, and semi-transparent to almost transparent finishes in the others.

The company said that the PV transparency is precisely controlled by the degree of processing, with power generation performance changing accordingly. “This makes it possible to make flexible choices according to the building application and installation environment,” said Panasonic in a statement.

Panasonic has been developing perovskite solar technology for over a decade. It recently advanced the use of inkjet printing for large area devices. As of 2023, its 802 cm2 device glass-based perovskite devices had a certified power conversion efficiency of 18.1%, an efficiency result that was up from 17.9% for a device with the same size, reported in 2023 by pv magazine.