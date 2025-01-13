Solar accounts for 11.9% of Belgium’s 2024 electricity mix

Solar accounted for 11.9% of Belgium’s electricity generation mix in 2024, according to data released by Elia, the country’s transmission system operator.

The share of solar in the electricity mix was up from 9.5% in 2023. It was the largest source of renewable electricity generation last year, overtaking offshore wind.

The association said renewable electricity accounted for 29.8% of Belgium’s electricity generation in 2024, up from 28.2% in 2023, setting a new record. Gas-fired generation fell to a record low of 17.6%, while nuclear's share dropped to 42.4%, marking the fourth consecutive decline ahead of its planned phase-out.

Elia reported a 15.7% increase in solar generation, totaling 8.3 TWh in 2024, driven by a 23% rise in installed capacity. August was the peak month, generating 1.3 TWh.

Total renewable generation in 2024 reached 20.8 TWh, down from 21.5 TWh in 2023 due to exceptional wind conditions.

In July, analysts from the Becquerel Institute predicted that Belgium added 337 MW of new solar capacity in the first half of 2024, with an estimated 900 MW for the year.