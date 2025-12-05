Brazil adopts legal framework for battery storage

Brazil published Law 15.296 on November 25, establishing a series of changes to laws in its electricity sector including guidelines for the regulation of storage systems, tax exemptions and the reduction of import tax rates on battery energy storage systems and its components to zero.

Image: ContourGlobal

Brazil has introduced a series of regulations and incentives for battery energy storage systems (BESS) published under Law 15.269 on November 25.

The law outlines electricity storage as an independent entity to be regulated by Aneel, Brazil’s electricity regulatory agency, alongside production, transmission, distribution and commercialization activities.

It stipulates that the regulation of storage may involve autonomous operation or integration via licenses for the generation, commercialization, transmission and distribution of electricity. It also highlights storage’s role in providing multiple services to the electrical system, including power, ancillary services and energy commercialization.

