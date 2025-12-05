Denmark’s second largest PV plant goes online

Alight has switched on a 215 MW solar park – billed as Denmark’s second largest to date – in the southern municipality of Lolland.
The construction of Lidsø solar park started in the summer of 2024.
The plant, developed and constructed by Denmark-based European Energy, will provide power to Danish State Railways (DSB) under a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA), Alight said in a statement.
“The park includes around 350,000 solar panels, and more than 1,700 sheep grazing all year round,” the company said. “Lidsø is owned and operated by Alight, with debt financing by SEB & SEK Svensk Exportkredit.”
Alight acquired the project from European Energy for an undisclosed sum in March.
“With Lidsø, we mark Alight’s entry into the Danish market – and this is just the beginning,” said European Energy deputy CEO Jens-Peter Zink. “We are committed to scaling PPA-backed solar power across the Nordics and helping energy-intensive businesses transition to reliable, cost-effective renewable power.”
The country's largest operational PV facility is the 304 MW Kassø Solar Park, which is situated near Kassø, southwest of Rødekro.
Alight has set a target to exceed 5 GW of installed capacity by the end of the decade.
In March, it energized Sweden's largest solar park – a 64 MW facility located in the eastern municipality of Hallstavik. A few days earlier, it announced Finland’s largest PPA – a 100 MW deal with Stockholm-based automotive safety supplier Autoliv.
Denmark reached over 4 GW of cumulative installed solar capacity at the end of 2024, according to figures from Danish PV association Dansk Solcelleforening. The association said it expects utility-scale projects to lead solar growth, forecasting 750 MW of new capacity in 2025 and 1 GW by 2026.
