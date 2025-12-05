GreenSketch AI 3.0 fast tracks solar and battery install design and business

From pv magazine Australia

Keeping up with consumer demand for residential battery installations is a fit-for-purpose task for the free, OSW Group’s rooftop solar and battery design and installation business tool GreenSketch AI 3.0.

Upgraded with new features to complement an installer’s ability to automatically detect and refine real roofs with precision to determine installation suitability via high-resolution imaging of neighbourhoods anywhere in Australia, and a 3D view that explores roofs, trees, and shadows from every angle and height to optimise solar layouts.

Next generation functions of GreenSketch AI also include battery wall templates that enable installers to select from pre-set templates or create their own.

GreenSketch Australia and New Zealand Country Manager Richard Cameron told pv magazine the enhanced platform has numerous home battery configuration templates that help installers and their customers visualise how an installation can work in the available space.

“GreenSketch can create a visualisation of where a battery goes, but an installer can also upload his or her own image of a real wall to place an installation’s components in real time, and understand exactly where cables go, doors go, and entrances, and that’s a key selling point of our platform,” Cameron said.

“GreenSketch allows the installers to demonstrate to a customer exactly how the battery installation will look, before the installation begins.”

OSW Group and GreenSketch Founder and Chief Executive Officer Anson Zhang told pv magazine the mission has always been to simplify and accelerate the solar design and deployment process.

“With these new updates, GreenSketch has become both a fully integrated business platform and the leading battery design platform, enabling solar businesses to work smarter and deliver even greater value to their customers,” Zhang said.

Business tools

The upgraded platform features one-click RFQs and virtual power plant (VPP) income calculations for an easy end-to-end process, which allows instant export BOMs, the ability to send RFQ emails, manage vendor information, and track procurement activity, all in one place.

Once a battery is added, the VPP income calculation can be estimated and the system displays the projected value directly in the proposal, helping strengthen the financial return case for customers and drive higher conversion rates.

Users of GreenSketch AI can now invite team members, assign roles, and configure permissions to improve collaboration and protect sensitive data.

Updated Terms & Conditions with both standard and NETCC-compliant versions ensure installers stay aligned with Australian regulatory requirements and a centralised email template management enables teams to send professional proposals with a customisable sender name and recipient details.

“The goal is to cut red tape, reduce costs and speed up the shift to clean energy,” Zhang said.

Emily

A new feature includes Emily, an AI-powered marketing agent designed to help solar installers capture, engage, and qualify homeowner leads to the installer’s business, based on factors such as their existing installations.

Specific benefits of Emily include automated pre-sales outreach, boosted conversion rates, time and effort savings as the AI will handle lead capture and qualification in the background, and exclusive lead ownership, where all the leads from an installer’s Emily link or QR code remain fully owned and managed by them.