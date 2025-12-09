Zambia tenders 25 MW solar project

Zambian renewables developer Kiyona Energy Limited has opened a tender in Zambia for a 25 MW solar power plant.
Available tender details state the chosen applicant will undertake an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the project, to be located near Waterworks substation by the 132 kV wayleave in Luksaka, the country’s capital.
Interested bidders are required to pay a participation fee of ZMW 1,000 ($43.23). The deadline for applications is Jan. 9, 2026.
According to details on its website, Kiyona Energy has 302 MW of renewable energy projects projected to reach commercial operations. Earlier this month, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with the Zambian Army that encompassed allocation of land for three solar projects: a 30 MW utility-scale project, a 4 MW project for water pumping and a 5 MW plant to be developed under Zambia’s Green Cities Initiative.
Figures compiled by the Africa Solar Industry Association (AFSIA) state Zambia has 391.3 MW of operational solar, 332 MW of which comes from large-scale projects, including a 100 MW project completed in May.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.