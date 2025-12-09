Zambia tenders 25 MW solar project

Zambian renewables developer Kiyona Energy Limited has opened a tender in Zambia for a 25 MW solar power plant.

Available tender details state the chosen applicant will undertake an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the project, to be located near Waterworks substation by the 132 kV wayleave in Luksaka, the country’s capital.

Interested bidders are required to pay a participation fee of ZMW 1,000 ($43.23). The deadline for applications is Jan. 9, 2026.

According to details on its website, Kiyona Energy has 302 MW of renewable energy projects projected to reach commercial operations. Earlier this month, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with the Zambian Army that encompassed allocation of land for three solar projects: a 30 MW utility-scale project, a 4 MW project for water pumping and a 5 MW plant to be developed under Zambia’s Green Cities Initiative.

Figures compiled by the Africa Solar Industry Association (AFSIA) state Zambia has 391.3 MW of operational solar, 332 MW of which comes from large-scale projects, including a 100 MW project completed in May.