Bhutan tenders 120 MW solar project

Bhutan’s state-owned generation utility Druk Green Power Corporation Limited is running a 120 MW solar tender.
The selected developer will be responsible for the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the Wobthang solar project, to be located in central Bhutan.
Available tender details state the procurement will be conducted in line with the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) single-stage, two-envelope, competitive bidding procedure. The deadline for applications is Jan. 26, 2026.
Bhutan has applied for financing from ADB toward the cost of its Solar Farm Expansion Project, which the Wobthang solar farm falls under, that is aiming to install at least 310 MW of new, utility-scale solar capacity.
According to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Bhutan deployed 3 MW of solar by the end of 2024, up from 1 MW at the end of 2023.
The country’s first utility-scale solar power plant, the 17.38 MW Sephu project, was completed in July. In August, Druk Green Power granted a license for another 120 MW solar project.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.