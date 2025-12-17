Bhutan tenders 120 MW solar project

Bhutan’s authorities are seeking a developer to design, supply, install, test and commission a 120 MW solar farm. The deadline for applications is Jan. 26, 2026.

Image: Aboodi Vesakaran, Unsplash

Bhutan’s state-owned generation utility Druk Green Power Corporation Limited is running a 120 MW solar tender.

The selected developer will be responsible for the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the Wobthang solar project, to be located in central Bhutan.

Available tender details state the procurement will be conducted in line with the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) single-stage, two-envelope, competitive bidding procedure. The deadline for applications is Jan. 26, 2026.

Bhutan has applied for financing from ADB toward the cost of its Solar Farm Expansion Project, which the Wobthang solar farm falls under, that is aiming to install at least 310 MW of new, utility-scale solar capacity.

According to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Bhutan deployed 3 MW of solar by the end of 2024, up from 1 MW at the end of 2023.

The country’s first utility-scale solar power plant, the 17.38 MW Sephu project, was completed in July. In August, Druk Green Power granted a license for another 120 MW solar project.

