Tunisia switches on largest solar project to date 

Dubai-headquartered developer Amea Power has commissioned a 120 MW solar project in Tunisia, the country’s largest to date.

Located in the Kairouan governorate of northeastern Tunisia, the project is expected to generate approximately 222 GWh of electricity annually, enough to power around 43,000 homes.

It is Tunisia’s first solar project above 100 MW in size and first under the country’s concession regime, a legal framework designed to attract private, large-scale energy investors, to achieve both financial close and commercial operation.

Amea Power began building the project in May 2024. A 20-year power purchase agreement with Société Tunisienne de l'Electricité et du Gaz (STEG), Tunisia's state-owned national electricity and gas utility company, was signed in June 2021 and ratified by the Tunisian government in 2022.

A statement from Amea Power adds it is also the first renewable energy project in Tunisia with an integrated substation using a loop-in/loop-out configuration, as well as the first to inject power directly into the 225 kV high-voltage transmission network belonging to STEG.

The project was financed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the African Development Bank (ADB).

Amea Power Chairman, Hussain Al Nowais, said the project strengthens the country’s energy security and reflects Amea Power’s “unwavering commitment to Tunisia’s long-term renewable energy development.”

The Africa Solar Industry Association's (AFSIA) project database states Tunisia has 728.8 MW of operational solar capacity. With Amea Power's plant now online, the country will be moving closer towards the 1 GW benchmark.

In March, the Tunisian government granted licenses for four new utility-scale projects with a combined capacity of 500 MW. The projects were selected under a 1.7 GW renewable energy tender.