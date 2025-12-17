South Africa adds 890 MW of solar to seventh renewables bid window 

The South African government has approved four additional solar projects under the seventh bid window of the country’s Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP).

Cape Town-based independent power producer (IPP) Red Rocket Solar Africa has been awarded three of the projects, namely the 240 MW Rondebosch Solar Park, 240 MW Springhaas Solar Facility 1 and 170 MW Springhaas Solar Facility 6, all located in the Free State province.

Meanwhile, French energy company Engie has been awarded the 240 MW Corona Solar PV project in the North West province.

Total investment in the four projects is estimated at around ZAR 16 billion ($955 million). South Africa’s Electricity and Energy Minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has said the projects are expected to reach the grid within 24 months.

The minister added that the extra allocation is a result of the seventh REIPPPP bid window not attracting sufficient wind energy bids, leading the government to convert unallocated capacity into solar projects. This is the second time the government has reallocated under REIPPPP 7, after a further six solar projects with a combined capacity of 1,290 MW were added in July.

Total capacity procured under REIPPPP bid window 7 now stands at 3,940 MW across 18 solar IPPs, according to a government update.

Mohamed Hoosen, CEO and Managing Director, Renewables for Asia, Middle East and Africa at Engie, said the Corona project “is about more than just adding renewable energy to the grid.”

“It is about creating real value for the people and places around it,” Hoosen said. “As we move into the delivery phase, we are committed to working hand-in-hand with local communities to make sure the benefits are meaningful and lasting.”

According to the Africa Solar Industry Association’s (AFSIA) project database, South Africa currently has over 11.6 GW of operational solar, including over 1.3 GW deployed this year to date.