SPIE signs Tesla framework deal for European battery storage projects

From ESS News

Pan-European engineering and energy services company, SPIE, signed a framework agreement with Tesla for a series of battery energy storage (BESS) projects in the region – several of which are already in progress, the company told ESS News.

SPIE and Tesla are both participating in the 1.4 GWh Mufasa BESS in the Netherlands, which will feature 372 Tesla Megapacks. SPIE, which oversees its engineering and execution, claims the project will become “the largest BESS facility in the Netherlands.”

The two companies are also involved in a 100 MW/200 MWh BESS project in France and a 50 MW/200 MWh BESS in Belgium using 53 Tesla Megapacks. SPIE said that construction commenced on the French BESS in September 2025, with commissioning planned for the end of 2026.

