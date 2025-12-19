‘We have to hire on merit, but ensuring merit is truly visible’

When asked what makes the solar, energy storage, EV charging and grid infrastructure sectors particularly in need of gender diversity and inclusion, I always begin with the same point: These industries, like any other, benefit significantly from gender diversity and inclusion. However, women are still underrepresented in technical, leadership and decision-making roles. This situation perpetuates inequality as well as deprives the transition of much-needed talent, innovation and new perspectives. Diverse teams bring different perspectives, backgrounds, a natural balance between technical and human skills, life experiences and problem-solving approaches and that all lead to better decision-making and solutions. As these sectors expand rapidly, inclusion is not only fair but strategic: no industry can afford to overlook half of the world’s workforce when shaping the energy transition.

Reflecting on how gender inclusion in leadership has evolved, I have seen notable progress over the past 13 years. When I first joined the industry, it was rare to encounter another woman at sector events, and I often found myself the only woman in the room. This has improved, and many companies now have teams edging closer to a 50/50 balance. I see more women occupying key positions, which is encouraging. But major gaps remain. According to IRENA’s 2025 Gender Perspective report, women still represent only 32% of the renewable energy workforce — and just 19% of leadership roles. So, while we’re moving forward, we still have a long way to go.

Navigating bias and skepticism has been a constant part of my career journey. I have built teams from scratch, and throughout that process, I have consistently advocated for greater female representation. I was often told “there are no women to hire,” despite personally knowing networks full of highly qualified professionals. Unconscious bias regularly influenced candidate screening, and I found myself repeatedly receiving only male CVs. During my time in Argentina, I co-founded AMES to help increase women’s visibility in the sector. Among other activities, we collaborated with event organisers to ensure women were represented on panels, and we worked with schools to encourage girls to explore STEM and renewable energy careers. On a personal level, I have experienced being overlooked for senior level technical tasks and promotions, subtle but persistent reminders of the work still ahead.

Now, as a senior leader, ensuring that my organisation fosters an inclusive culture is a responsibility I take seriously. Having worked in companies with strong equality practices, I’ve seen the impact that intentional structures can have. I am implementing an equal-opportunities plan, ensuring that recruitment processes are open and fair. I request balanced shortlists and proactively source female candidates when they are underrepresented, always hiring on merit, but ensuring merit is truly visible. When women are intentionally included in the candidate pool, more equitable outcomes follow naturally. In previous investment roles, I also required investee companies to adopt diversity policies, because codifying inclusion early substantially improves the likelihood of building diverse and resilient teams.

Driving DEI initiatives at an executive level presents its own challenges. The greatest barrier is often resistance from senior leaders who remain focused on operational pressures and profitability, and who consequently see inclusion as secondary. Government initiatives that make equality plans a prerequisite for public programmes or subsidies help ensure these issues become a priority for senior leaders. The energy transition cannot succeed if women are marginalised. Diversity is not only fair, it is economically strategic. Diverse teams perform better, innovate faster and bring broader perspectives to fast-evolving sectors like energy storage and electric mobility. Given that women hold just 19% of leadership roles, male allyship becomes essential for accelerating change. If we want a transition that is resilient, equitable and impactful, women must be fully included in shaping it.

Retaining and developing diverse talent requires organisations to prioritise genuine equality measures. This means promoting work-life balance, offering flexible work arrangements, providing family support, ensuring equal pay and maintaining transparent recruitment processes. It is discouraging to hear women say they left their jobs simply because flexibility was denied, often in roles that could easily have accommodated it. Inclusion does not end with hiring; it requires enabling people to thrive. Engagement also matters deeply: women tend to be more committed when organisational values align with their own. Companies that genuinely promote inclusion, transparency and equal development opportunities are far better positioned to retain diverse and motivated talent.

Throughout my career, I have also been fortunate to work with male colleagues who helped remove barriers for me. Early on, a manager who left to launch a project development company in Latin America asked me to lead the Argentine office. At the time, I had never worked in project development and came from a law background, yet he trusted my potential. That opportunity shaped the trajectory of my entire career and ultimately led me to my current role as Development Director. I also worked in an organisation that was truly inclusive, with colleagues from diverse backgrounds. Experiencing firsthand how empowering and enriching such environments can be reinforced my commitment to building similar cultures wherever I work.

Despite the challenges, I would definitely encourage young women to join this exciting and rapidly evolving industry. The energy transition needs fresh ideas, creativity and diverse perspectives, and offers the chance to make a meaningful impact. Progress is happening, and I am confident it will continue. I would tell them to take their space, share their ideas confidently and not feel overshadowed. Building a strong support network of mentors, peers and women’s associations is also essential. I would encourage them to apply for roles even without meeting every requirement; men do it all the time.

There are challenges, but with determination and support, women can thrive. The energy transition truly needs more women.

Sonia is an M&A, investment and project development expert with more than 12 years of experience in the renewable energy sector. She holds a double Bachelor’s degree in Law and Political Science from Universidad Carlos III de Madrid and an MBA in International Management from Universidad Internacional Menéndez Pelayo. Sonia brings a strong analytical and business-oriented approach to identifying and evaluating investment opportunities, leading transactions and managing complex renewable energy projects. Her expertise spans multiple technologies and geographies, having worked across Europe, the US, Asia and Latin America. Sonia currently serves as Development Director at Altano Energy. Previously, she worked as an Investment Manager at Octopus Energy Generation and held positions at Canadian Solar (now Recurrent Energy) and Hanwha QCells (now QEnergy). She is also committed to advancing diversity in the energy sector, having co-founded initiatives to promote gender inclusion and support women’s professional growth in renewables.

