Poland allocates subsidies to 14.5 GWh of energy storage projects

Poland has awarded public support to 172 large-scale battery storage projects totaling 14.5 GWh, with construction required to be completed by the end of 2028.

Image: Government of Poland

Share

From ESS News

The Polish government has announced the final list of energy storage projects to receive support under its PLN 4.15 billion ($1.15 billion) subsidy program.

The ranking published by the National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management (NFOŚiGW) includes 172 energy storage facilities scheduled for construction across Poland by the end of 2028.

Together, the projects are expected to deliver a total power output of approximately 3,900 MW and an energy storage capacity of around 14,500 MWh – equivalent to the average daily electricity consumption of roughly 3 million households.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Europe’s first sodium-ion cell made with fully domestic components
18 December 2025 Welsh battery breakthrough uses UK-manufactured anode and cathode materials as well as active materials available through local supply chains. Batri p...