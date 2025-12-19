Poland allocates subsidies to 14.5 GWh of energy storage projects

From ESS News

The Polish government has announced the final list of energy storage projects to receive support under its PLN 4.15 billion ($1.15 billion) subsidy program.

The ranking published by the National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management (NFOŚiGW) includes 172 energy storage facilities scheduled for construction across Poland by the end of 2028.

Together, the projects are expected to deliver a total power output of approximately 3,900 MW and an energy storage capacity of around 14,500 MWh – equivalent to the average daily electricity consumption of roughly 3 million households.

