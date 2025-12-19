Poland allocates subsidies to 14.5 GWh of energy storage projects

From ESS News
The Polish government has announced the final list of energy storage projects to receive support under its PLN 4.15 billion ($1.15 billion) subsidy program.
The ranking published by the National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management (NFOŚiGW) includes 172 energy storage facilities scheduled for construction across Poland by the end of 2028.
Together, the projects are expected to deliver a total power output of approximately 3,900 MW and an energy storage capacity of around 14,500 MWh – equivalent to the average daily electricity consumption of roughly 3 million households.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.