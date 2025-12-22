Coal India starts accepting bids for 20 MW floating solar plant

Coal India Ltd. (CIL) has opened tendering for a grid-connected 20 MW floating solar photovoltaic project at Chilwa Taal, Gorakhpur, including five years of operation and maintenance.

Image: Novus Green, SCCL

Share

From pv magazine India

Coal India is now accepting bids to develop a 20 MW (AC) floating solar facility at Chilwa Taal in Gorakhpur district, Uttar Pradesh, India.

The scope includes design, engineering, procurement, construction, installation, testing, and commissioning, with a minimum 40% (DC) overload capacity. The selected contractor will operate and maintain the plant for five years after commissioning. The total contract spans 72 months: 12 months for construction and commissioning, followed by 60 months of ongoing O&M.

CIL plans to leverage floating solar technology to optimize water-body use, reduce land requirements, and expand its renewable energy portfolio. Bidding closes on Jan. 14, 2026.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Europe’s first sodium-ion cell made with fully domestic components
18 December 2025 Welsh battery breakthrough uses UK-manufactured anode and cathode materials as well as active materials available through local supply chains. Batri p...