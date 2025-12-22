Coal India starts accepting bids for 20 MW floating solar plant

From pv magazine India
Coal India is now accepting bids to develop a 20 MW (AC) floating solar facility at Chilwa Taal in Gorakhpur district, Uttar Pradesh, India.
The scope includes design, engineering, procurement, construction, installation, testing, and commissioning, with a minimum 40% (DC) overload capacity. The selected contractor will operate and maintain the plant for five years after commissioning. The total contract spans 72 months: 12 months for construction and commissioning, followed by 60 months of ongoing O&M.
CIL plans to leverage floating solar technology to optimize water-body use, reduce land requirements, and expand its renewable energy portfolio. Bidding closes on Jan. 14, 2026.
