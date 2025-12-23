T1 Energy signs 900 MW US solar module deal with Treaty Oak Clean Energy

From pv magazine USA

US solar cell and module manufacturer T1 Energy announced it has entered a three-year supply agreement to provide US-made solar modules to Austin, Texas-based developer Treaty Oak Clean Energy. The supply deal involves a minimum of 900 MW of modules over the three-year span.

T1 will supply modules paired with solar cells manufactured at its planned manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas. As early as end of 2026, T1 said it expects to offer modules with greater than 60% domestic content, with further increases anticipated.

With foreign entity of concern (FEOC) restrictions challenging solar module imports, T1 Energy’s US-made supply is expected to help buyers navigate trade and tariff risks.

T1 Energy is set to be a major player in solar manufacturing in Texas. It is currently constructing an $820 million cell fab in Austin called G2. G2 Austin is expected to begin producing solar cells in the second half of 2026 and is planned to reach an annual output of 5 GW of cells per year. The facility is expected to create up to 1,800 full-time jobs. T1 Energy said the site will produce advanced tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cells.

Construction of the first 2.1 GW phase of T1’s G2 Austin solar cell fab started earlier this month, said the company.

In August, T1 Energy signed a deal to purchase Corning’s purified polysilicon and solar wafers produced at its Michigan manufacturing campus. Starting in the second half of 2026, Corning wafers are expected to be delivered to T1’s solar cell facility in Austin, Texas. The solar cells produced at the Austin site will then be assembled as completed solar modules at T1’s Dallas site.

“The US solar market is moving toward domestically produced solar and momentum is growing for modules manufactured in America,” said T1 CEO Dan Barcelo. “G2_Austin is a centerpiece of our strategy to build an integrated US polysilicon solar supply chain, and we’re pleased Treaty Oak shares our belief in the value of American modules.”