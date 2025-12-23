Zambia opens solar-plus-storage tender

ZNEC has launched a tender for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of 2 MW solar plants and 4 MWh BESS in all 156 constituencies of Zambia.

The tender is part of the country’s Presidential Constituency Energy Initiative, which is working to implement constituency-level solar infrastructure across Zambia.

The notice to tender says the solar-plus-storage facilities will be deployed at suitable sites within each constituency by utilizing existing substations and connection points, allowing for rapid implementation. All sites are to be located within 5 km of the nearest substation.

The chosen EPC contractor will be responsible for the procurement, installation, testing and commissioning of all required equipment. The tender also specifies that the BESS can be either integrated with the solar system or standalone.

Local and international companies are invited to apply. The deadline to submit expressions of interest is Dec. 24. The expression of interest marks the first stage of the tender. Once qualified, shortlisted companies will be contacted and invited to submit bids.

Zambia currently has 391.7 MW of operational solar, according to the Africa Solar Industry Association's (AFSIA) project database, including 152.9 MW added this year.

Earlier this month, Zambian renewables developer Kiyona Energy Limited kicked off a tender for a 25 MW solar plant, with applications open until Jan. 9, 2026.