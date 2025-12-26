Sembcorp completes acquisition of 300 MW solar project in India

From pv magazine India
Sembcorp Industries has completed the acquisition of a 300 MW solar project in the Indian state of Rajasthan.
The Singapore-based group said it acquired a 100% stake in ReNew Sun Bright, which owns and operates the Fatehgarh solar project, through its wholly owned subsidiary Sembcorp Green Infra, for approximately SGD 246 million ($191.6 million).
The project achieved commercial operation in November 2021 and is connected to India’s national grid through the inter-state transmission system. Power from the facility is sold under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd.
Following the transaction, Sembcorp’s renewable energy capacity installed and under development in India exceeds 7.6 GW. The company’s global renewables portfolio totals 20.2 GW, including assets pending completion.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.