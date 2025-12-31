Waaree Energies tops 20 GW as India’s largest ALMM-approved PV maker

From pv magazine India
Waaree Energies’ Chikhli facility in the Indian state of Gujarat has been added to the MNRE’s ALMM with an approved capacity of 16.444 GW. The listing brings Waaree’s total solar module manufacturing capacity in India to 20.17 GW, including capacity from Indosolar.
The updated ALMM entry includes high-efficiency module lines produced at Chikhli, including G12R tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon), G12 TOPCon, and G12 heterojunction (HJT) modules, expanding the company’s range of certified technologies for Indian projects.
“The inclusion of advanced TOPCon and HJT modules positions us strongly to meet evolving project requirements while reinforcing supply chain confidence for developers and policymakers alike,” said Sunil Rathi, executive director of Waaree Group.
Headquartered in Mumbai, Waaree operates 22.77 GW of solar module manufacturing capacity worldwide, including 20.17 GW in India and 2.6 GW in the United States, along with 5.4 GW of solar cell capacity. The group is active in more than 25 countries, with businesses spanning module and inverter manufacturing, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, battery energy storage systems, green hydrogen, energy infrastructure, and data centers.
