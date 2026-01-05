Greece struggling to connect grid-scale battery storage projects

From ESS News

In 2023, Greece ran its first battery storage auction, awarding 412 MW across 12 projects. In 2024, it ran a second tender awarding 300 MW of additional battery storage capacity across 11 projects, while in 2025 it also awarded 189 MW of battery storage via a third tender.

None of this capacity has been connected to the grid. Stelios Psomas, policy officer at the Hellenic Association of Photovoltaic Companies (Helapco), told a recent webinar organized by renewable energy developer BayWa re Greece that about 300 MW of the awarded projects have been installed but are still awaiting grid connection.

It is not clear why these projects remain unconnected to the grid.

