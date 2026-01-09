Voices of leadership: How inclusion is powering innovation forward

If the Women in Solar+ Europe 2025 testimonies taught us anything, it is that inclusive leadership is not a concept to be debated; it is a daily practice to be lived. At a time when traditional leadership models are proving insufficient for the complexity of today’s energy transition, the need to reshape how we lead has never been clearer. Beyond policies and pledges, leadership reveals itself in behaviours: who is trusted, who is promoted, who is heard, and who feels psychologically safe enough to show up fully at work. Across this pv magazine series 2025, professionals at different career stages and leadership levels shared how inclusion becomes real, not through slogans, but through conscious, sometimes uncomfortable, choices. Their stories point to a leadership evolution rooted not in authority alone, but in awareness, courage, and care.

Leadership Begins With Self-Awareness

Many contributors identified inner work as the true starting point of inclusive leadership. Maria Ardila, Construction Manager at Cubico Sustainable Investments, reflected that “this industry is built on a vibrant, multicultural workforce, which makes daily collaboration enriching and inspiring. Engaging with diverse teams encourages innovation, broadens perspectives, and nurtures creative problem-solving.”

Jessica Klein, Head of Regulatory Renewables EU & Germany at RWE, echoed this evolution, noting that “breaking through barriers in this field has required both self-reflection and the courage to confront unconscious biases, my own and those embedded in our systems. One of the most powerful lessons I’ve learned is that leadership isn’t about being the loudest voice; it’s about creating space for others to shine. Especially those whose potential hasn’t yet been fully recognised ” Her experience illustrates a growing understanding that leadership effectiveness increases when space is created for collective intelligence. In fast-moving industries, innovation depends not on a single voice, but on environments where diverse perspectives are encouraged and valued.

Courage, Small acts, and Trust

Inclusion requires courage, particularly in systems that are slow to change. Ksenia Dray, Global Solar Leader at RES, described moments when speaking up felt risky, yet essential: “Today, as a senior leader, I see it as my responsibility to foster an inclusive culture within my organization. I believe in equal opportunities, regardless of gender, race, or background. As a manager, I’ve always focused on fairness, supporting employees based on their skills and motivation.” Psychological safety does not emerge by accident; it is built through repeated actions that show people they will not be penalised for speaking honestly.

Maria Gil, EU Business Development at SolarGred, shared the importance of small acts to create those safe environments: “I have worked with managers and colleagues who valued inclusion and gave me the space to grow, even in organizations that were not always as advanced as they could have been. Those experiences demonstrated to me the power of inclusive leadership on an individual level, showing how a single leader can set the tone for an entire team.” Inclusive leadership is sustained in everyday decisions, how feedback is given, how mistakes are handled, and how credit is shared.

Trust also emerged as a powerful leadership capability rather than a soft add-on. Hollie Carek, Country Manager UK at OpenSolar shared the importance to embed inclusion into strategies and values: “Consistent and visible demonstration of DEI from the top down ensures a safe and inclusive culture within an organisation.” Psychological safety, when nurtured intentionally, becomes a catalyst for engagement, creativity, and resilience.

Redefining Strength and Responsibility

Several testimonies challenged narrow leadership archetypes that still dominate many organisations. Gemma Buckley, Chief Legal Officer at Solarport, reflected that “companies with diverse leadership are 25% more likely to be profitable. In an industry building new systems and institutions, we have a unique opportunity to design equity in from the start rather than retrofitting it onto legacy structures.” This reframing is particularly relevant in high-pressure, growth-driven sectors like renewable energy, where speed is often mistaken for strength.

By expanding our definition of leadership success, organisations unlock talent that may otherwise remain overlooked. Innovation thrives when leaders allow authenticity and vulnerability. Jesús Alijarde, CEO at Iber Sostenibilidad, emphasised that “as I took on more responsibility, both professionally and personally, I realized how much I still needed to unlearn and learn again. One of the earliest biases I had to confront was the idea of men as protectors of women. It may sound noble, but in practice, it reinforces inequality. I also had to change how I communicated, moving away from the harsh, commanding tone that I once thought was necessary to lead.” His perspective highlights a shift away from zero-sum thinking toward shared responsibility.

Leading Into the Future

What emerges from these voices is a vision of leadership grounded in intention, self-awareness, and continuous growth. Inclusive leaders do not wait for perfect conditions or complete frameworks; they act within imperfect systems, making conscious efforts to become better versions of themselves while enabling others to do the same.

As the energy transition accelerates, the sector will need leaders capable of navigating not only technical complexity but human dynamics. This year’s testimonies remind us that inclusive leadership is not an endpoint; it is an ongoing journey shaped by listening, learning, and courage. Frank Niendorf, Vice President Europe at Jinko Solar, reinforced this view, noting that “leadership is about creating spaces where every individual feels empowered to contribute. Adopting a more inclusive leadership approach has enabled me to build stronger teams and a more supportive workplace culture where talent from all backgrounds can thrive.” These reflections confirm that inclusion strengthens leadership capability rather than diminishing it, creating environments where better decisions and better outcomes are possible.

As we fully step into the new year, these stories offer both guidance and inspiration. Leadership that evolves, that creates psychological safety, and that embraces inclusion as a daily practice. The leaders of today are shaping the legacy of tomorrow through the cultures they build, the voices they elevate, and the courage they show to lead with humanity. That legacy will determine not only how we transition our energy systems, but who benefits from that transition, and how sustainable it truly becomes, for everyone.

Interested in joining women industry leaders and experts at Women in Solar+ Europe? Find out more: www.wiseu.network

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.