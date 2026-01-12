Scatec secures PPA for Africa’s largest solar-plus-storage project

Norwegian renewables developer Scatec ASA has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the state-owned Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) for a 1.95 GW solar and 3.9 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in Egypt.
Under the terms of the 25-year agreement, Scatec will deliver one integrated solar-plus-storage system, expected to deliver 6 TWh of energy annually, alongside two standalone BESS projects.
The combined capacity represents the largest solar and BESS installation in Africa to date, as well as Scatec’s largest investment in its history.
Scatec is set to act as the lead developer, providing engineering, procurement and construction, asset management and operations and maintenance services.
The company says it plans to invite additional equity partners and expects to release details on capital expenditure and financing structure once the project reaches financial close, which is anticipated in the second half of this year.
“By integrating advanced solar and battery technologies, we are providing Egypt with sustainable, around-the-clock power and grid stabilising services, supporting both the country’s energy transition and the region’s long-term economic development,” commented Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog.
Scatec’s investment portfolio in Egypt was valued at $3.6 billion last September. The country’s project pipeline includes the 1.1 GW Obelisk solar plant tied to 200 MWh of BESS, which broke ground last May, as well as a 1 GW solar plus 200 MWh of BESS for Egypt Aluminium Company, following the signing of a PPA last March.
The company’s Egyptian portfolio also features the first green hydrogen and ammonia production facility in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, as well as a 900 MW wind farm project and a green ammonia project.
Egypt’s operational solar capacity currently stands at around 3.3 GW, according to figures from the Africa Solar Industry Association’s (AFSIA) project database. Around 1.8 GW of this capacity is located at the Benban solar complex.
