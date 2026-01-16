Vikram Solar moves entire module portfolio to G12R

From pv magazine India

Vikram Solar Ltd today announced it is adopting the G12R format across its entire PV module portfolio. The company said the move reflects broader industry trends toward larger wafers, high-efficiency n-type technologies, and bifacial module designs aimed at boosting energy yield and improving project economics.

The announcement comes as Vikram Solar continues to scale its manufacturing operations. The company has expanded its module manufacturing capacity to 9.5 GW, with production facilities in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. It said the scale provides a strong operational foundation to standardise on a single, high-efficiency technology platform while maintaining consistency, quality, and reliability at volume.

The G12R product line includes the Hypersol G12R 132 half-cell series and the Hypersol Pro G12R. According to Vikram Solar, the modules deliver power outputs of up to 640 W and efficiency levels of up to 23.69%. Their rectangular large-format design reportedly enables optimised container utilisation of 98.5%, reducing logistics costs and improving project-level economics. The Hypersol Pro design also ensures unidirectional current flow, effectively eliminating reverse current and minimising energy losses to maximise total power generation, according to the company.

“Solar manufacturing is entering a phase where scale alone is not enough. Clarity of technology direction and execution excellence will define long-term leadership,” said Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman and Managing Director of Vikram Solar. “By transitioning entirely to the G12R portfolio, Vikram Solar is making a deliberate choice to lead with performance, consistency, and future-ready innovation. This shift reflects our commitment to set benchmarks for high-efficiency solar manufacturing from India for the world—benchmarks global markets can trust.”

The transition will be phased to ensure continuity for existing customer commitments while optimising production yields and quality assurance across facilities. Vikram Solar said it is working closely with suppliers, partners, and customers to enable smooth adoption of the new modules and reinforce long-term value creation.