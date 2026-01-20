Enphase on how distributed energy assets could boost data centers

With data center demand rising and residential batteries evolving from backup power to grid assets, Marco Krapels, SVP and chief marketing officer at Enphase Energy, says the industry must shift from “save with solar” to “get Enphase, get paid.”

Image: Enphase

At CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Marco Krapels, SVP and chief marketing officer at Enphase Energy, stood with ESS News in front of Enphase’s new bidirectional EV charger to discuss the topic of distributed energy generation and data centers, the “sleeping giant” of EVs, and why bankability can underpin confidence in grid flexibility.

First layer of the “Jensen Cake”

For Krapels, there exists an enormous opportunity within close reach as he identifies the connection between Silicon Valley’s AI ambitions and the data center buildout and distributed solar. He cites a framework used by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at his press conference held a day earlier.

