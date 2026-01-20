Pexapark records 24 European PPAs for 1.4 GW in December

European developers signed 24 power purchase agreements (PPAs) contracting around 1.4 GW of capacity, according to the latest analysis from Swiss renewables research firm Pexapark.
December’s largest PPA was a 332 MW utility agreement between Energa and EDP Renewables covering operational onshore wind assets in Poland that are being co-located with solar projects. Pexapark also noted mixed-technology PPAs combining solar and onshore wind in Spain, Italy and Romania.
Last month also saw nine battery energy storage system (BESS) deals totaling 311 MW. Pexapark says merchant revenue-share structures accounted for six of the deals, with the remaining three made up of tolling agreements in the Netherlands and Germany.
Pexapark’s tracked PPA prices settled at €45.10 ($52.90)/MWh in December, a 0.7% month-on-month decline.
Great Britain saw the largest change, with prices up 5.2% on November, which Pexapark attributed to a recovery in forward power prices and bullish movement in the UK ETS carbon market. France and Italy also recorded an increase in monthly PPA prices, of 0.8% and 0.2% respectively.
Germany, Poland, Portugal, Spain and the Netherlands all registered a month-on-month decline in PPA prices. The Polish market saw the largest drop, down 4.2% on November’s figures, which Pexapark says was driven by bearish movement in the API12 Cal27 contract for coal imported into Northwest Europe.
Pexapark says PPA deal count fell by 19% in 2025 when compared to 2024, while announced capacity was down 13% year-on-year. The company is planning to publish further annual analysis before the end of the month.
Pexpark’s most recent full year analysis, covering 2024, found that contracted volumes of European PPAs fell by 11% when compared to 2023.
