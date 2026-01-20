French IT services provider develops cybersecurity box for PV plants

From pv magazine France

Cyllene has developed the RC-DC4/5G box, a device capable of managing different internet connections while encrypting data and facilitating compliance with the European Union Network and Information Security Directive (NIS 2). Recent warnings from the European Solar Market Council and SolarPower Europe have highlighted a growing concern: the cybersecurity of PV plants.

“Solar and wind farms, and more broadly renewable energy infrastructures, rely on increasingly distributed networks to collect data on plant productivity, outages, and other factors,” said Anthony Le Fauconnier, a sales engineer specializing in managed services, cybersecurity, and telecom interconnections at France-based IT services provider Cyllene.

With more than 400 employees across 13 sites in France, Cyllene supports more than 1,500 public and private clients in managing critical data and designing IT and cybersecurity architectures.

In response to rising cyber risks, Cyllene unveiled its latest device at the Energaïa trade show in December 2025: the Cyllene Box, also known as the RC-DC4/5G.

“The goal was to replace a model based on ADSL and satellite with a system that is both more efficient and more secure,” Le Fauconnier told pv magazine France.

The device adapts to available connections in each area, supporting fiber, fourth-generation and fifth-generation mobile networks (4G/5G), and, where necessary, satellite links.

“With multiple Ethernet ports and integrated Wi-Fi, the Cyllene Box sits upstream of network infrastructure to guarantee a secure internet connection,” he explained. “It integrates a firewall and ensures encryption and authorization for all data, protecting all connected internet of things (IoT) and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) equipment.”

Cyllene also operates a software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) platform, hosted and managed in its three French data centers, responding to demand from renewable energy clients for domestic data hosting.

The company currently manages 150 PV parks across France, half of which are already equipped with the Cyllene Box. “By the end of February, all parks will be migrated,” said Pierre-Vincent Caisso, director of the ClientPartner and Consulting Department.

The Cyllene Box is paired with a management portal that centralizes all park data.

“It enables dynamic network mapping of connected equipment, helping operators comply with the European NIS 2 directive, which aims to strengthen resilience against cyber threats,” Caisso added.

The directive requires documentation such as flow matrices, network diagrams, and replicated information across multiple backups, all of which are supported by the Cyllene Box and its management platform.