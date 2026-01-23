Our industries operate in a context of constant fluctuation. Policy frameworks change, market conditions evolve rapidly, and uncertainty is part of our daily reality. This means that, as an industry, we must be creative, adaptable, and resilient. From my perspective, the more diverse our teams are, the wider and more varied their experiences become. This increases the likelihood that we will find the viewpoint, the idea, or the understanding that allows us to adapt with resilience to changing environments. This richness of thought and experience is something our industry greatly benefits from, not only because we need it, but also because we tend to have a higher participation rate of women than many other energy sectors.

Looking back at my own career, the barriers I encountered were often systemic rather than explicit. In France, at least, I have found that respectfully encouraging men to move away from a strictly hierarchical viewpoint and into more informal exchanges has been incredibly useful in creating more equitable rapport. I would encourage women to be attentive to how men address each other and to consciously include themselves in this form of address. It is subtle, but forms of address underpin human perceptions in powerful ways.

At the same time, my knowledge and understanding have often been underestimated. In those situations, a willingness to raise my hand and demonstrate what I know has been fundamental in my roles. It is not easy to be visible, particularly when you feel you need to prove your competence, but learning to have confidence in myself was an important lesson in my professional development.

In terms of gender inclusion in leadership, I have observed meaningful shifts over time. Working in fields and jobs that have meaning and contribute to the greater good has often been a preferred pathway for women, and renewable energy clearly aligns with this motivation. However, reaching leadership roles has historically been hindered by several factors: the lower share of women in management positions, unconscious bias, and the commitment many women continue to have to home responsibilities. A generation of more accessible parental leave for fathers, alongside legislation mandating greater representation of women, is beginning to change this dynamic. I am thankful that in France, some major companies have clearly demonstrated their trust in women in leadership positions, ENGIE being one example.

I have also seen very tangible impacts from having diverse leadership teams. In my experience, diverse leadership has demonstrated that caring for the holistic wellbeing of employees and team members is both acceptable and beneficial. Women, at least in my experience, tend to be able to express this care more easily than men. I have seen women leaders identify and propose accommodations for employees experiencing stressful or difficult conditions at home much more regularly, often drawing on personal experience. The outcomes have been very positive, particularly in terms of anticipating work deadlines and making room for quality deliverables despite complicated availability.

An inclusive environment has also played an important role in my own career progression. I have teenagers, and when they were born and throughout their younger childhood, I was able to adapt my working hours and durations to be compatible with my care plans. That flexibility meant that I could concentrate fully on work when I was at work, without guilt, because I was also able to give my children the time I wanted to give them. French legislation has, of course, enabled this across the board. However, what truly made a difference was the attitude of my employer. This flexibility was welcomed as an opportunity to experiment with new people and new roles, rather than being seen as a constraint, and that made a significant difference to my experience.

For young women entering the solar and renewable energy industry today, my advice is grounded in experience. I believe we can change people’s perceptions by expecting the best of them. Expect men to treat you as their equal, and demonstrate this expectation through the way you work with them. Grow your own confidence—others cannot do it for you—and be conscious of your achievements. Know that you are valuable, that you can and will learn, and that a task is only undoable until you learn how to do it. Finally, do not hesitate to ask for advice and support from other women. We have been there too.

Mélodie de l’Épine is Head of Research & Innovation at the Becquerel Institute France, where she leads strategic analysis, market research and innovation programmes in photovoltaic energy. Recognised as a leading expert in the French PV sector with over 25 years of experience, she has previously coordinated the photovoltaic unit at HESPUL and contributed to national and institutional working groups on grid connection, support mechanisms and energy policy. Today, Mélodie works on European innovation projects spanning new PV technologies, manufacturing and operations, while also engaging in international collaborations, where she is co-manager of Task 1 for the International Energy Agency’s PVPS Programme. She regularly publishes market analyses and contributes to national and international reports on PV power applications, helping shape strategic insight into market trends and policy developments.

Interested in joining Mélodie de l’Épine and other women industry leaders and experts at Women in Solar+ Europe? Find out more: www.wiseu.network

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.