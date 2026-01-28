Pila Energy emerges to offer residential batteries, but sexy

From ESS News

At CES 2026, a new startup that was introduced to ESS News was Pila Energy, a home battery maker that’s hoping to add some Apple Watch-like cool and sleek design and technical function to the sector.

Pila Energy offers a long and flat battery style, that can be housed in the home in either a horizontal or upright stance. Using a lithium iron phosphate or LFP chemistry, each battery is 20.4 kg and stands 38 cm by 67.5 cm by 8.5 cm.

The unit houses a 1.6k Wh battery, with the front housing a display, three USB-C ports, and an AC inverter with four 120 V outlets (two at the front, two at the back) for max 2,400 W of continuous output, plus 7,800 W peak for 500 milliseconds, and a 20 millisecond cutover time for UPS-like continuous power.

