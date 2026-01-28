Pila Energy emerges to offer residential batteries, but sexy

From ESS News
At CES 2026, a new startup that was introduced to ESS News was Pila Energy, a home battery maker that’s hoping to add some Apple Watch-like cool and sleek design and technical function to the sector.
Pila Energy offers a long and flat battery style, that can be housed in the home in either a horizontal or upright stance. Using a lithium iron phosphate or LFP chemistry, each battery is 20.4 kg and stands 38 cm by 67.5 cm by 8.5 cm.
The unit houses a 1.6k Wh battery, with the front housing a display, three USB-C ports, and an AC inverter with four 120 V outlets (two at the front, two at the back) for max 2,400 W of continuous output, plus 7,800 W peak for 500 milliseconds, and a 20 millisecond cutover time for UPS-like continuous power.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.