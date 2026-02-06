India wraps up 1.2 GW renewables-plus-storage tender at $0.069/kWh

SECI has concluded its auction for 1.2 GW of renewable energy capacity paired with energy storage systems, designed to deliver 4.8 GWh of assured peak power each day, equivalent to 1,200 MW for four hours. The lowest tariff discovered in the tender was INR 6.27/kWh.
Adyant Enersol, part of Datta Infra, secured 100 MW at INR 6.27/kWh. Serentica Renewables won 600 MW and AMPIN Energy took 199 MW, both at INR 6.28/kWh, with the remaining capacity allocated to ACME Solar.
The projects will be developed on a build-own-operate basis, with SECI signing 25-year power purchase agreements (PPA) with the successful bidders and acting as an intermediary between developers and offtakers.
Under the tender terms, developers must build interstate transmission system-connected renewable energy projects integrated with energy storage systems, with generation and storage co-located for each project. Developers are responsible for land acquisition, installation, ownership, grid connectivity, and all regulatory approvals, with projects permitted to be located anywhere in India.
