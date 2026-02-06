India wraps up 1.2 GW renewables-plus-storage tender at $0.069/kWh

Adyant Enersol, part of Datta Infra, secured 100 MW at INR 6.27/kWh. Serentica Renewables won 600 MW and AMPIN Energy took 199 MW, both at INR 6.28/kWh, with the remaining capacity allocated to ACME Solar.

The projects will be developed on a build-own-operate basis, with SECI signing 25-year power purchase agreements (PPA) with the successful bidders and acting as an intermediary between developers and offtakers.

Under the tender terms, developers must build interstate transmission system-connected renewable energy projects integrated with energy storage systems, with generation and storage co-located for each project. Developers are responsible for land acquisition, installation, ownership, grid connectivity, and all regulatory approvals, with projects permitted to be located anywhere in India.