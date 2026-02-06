Italy installs 6.4 GW of solar in 2025

From pv magazine Italy

Italy deployed 6,437 MW of new PV capacity in 2025, according to new data released by Italian grid operator Terna and elaborated by the national PV association Italia Solare.

By way of comparison, the country added 6.8 GW in 2024, 5.23 GW in 2023 and 2.48 GW in 2022, and 0.94 GW in 2021.

Italy’s cumulative installed solar PV capacity reached 43.5 GW at the end of December 2025. Of this total, 27% (11,627 MW) comes from residential systems, 43% (18,850 MW) from commercial and industrial (C&I) installations, and 30% (13,036 MW) from large-scale plants.

“Last year’s new capacity represents a 5% decrease compared to 2024, primarily due to a slowdown in the residential and C&I sectors, partially offset by increased large-scale plant connections,” said Italia Solare. “The number of new systems also declined in 2025, with 213,200 installations, down 25% from 283,914 in 2024.”

Residential installations appear to have stabilized at an average of 300 MW per quarter, representing a 24% reduction in capacity compared to 2024. The number of systems installed also fell, from 274,537 in 2024 to 198,667 last year, the association added.

The final quarter of 2025, buoyed by the commissioning of several utility-scale plants, saw an acceleration in connected capacity, with approximately 2.4 GW added out of a total 6.4 GW installed during the year.

The utility-scale segment recorded 15% growth, with numerous large-scale plants connected to the grid — 2,910 MW in 2024 compared to 3,412 MW in 2025.

This increase reflects the wave of authorizations issued in recent years. Data analysis shows a strong acceleration for plants above 10 MW, with a growing share of connections occurring in the final quarter alone (1,031 MW), exceeding the combined total of the previous three quarters (688 MW).