France sees growing case for residential solar battery leasing

Battery leasing is gaining traction in Europe as a way for households with rooftop solar to increase self-consumption without the upfront cost of purchasing a storage system.

Image: Enphase Energy

Share

From ESS News

Even though home batteries are becoming increasingly affordable, investing in a storage solution to maximize solar self-consumption represents a significant cost. For a 5 kWh battery, for example, you should expect to pay nearly €5,000 ($5,950) on average, depending on the brand, the integrated inverter, and the connected energy management system.

The battery has been the expensive relative of residential photovoltaic installations — thought about but left to its own world. While the price of solar panels has plummeted over the last decade, that of storage remained high, often making the return on investment (ROI) for a battery too long to be attractive.

Under these circumstances, renting a solar battery can be a solution for individuals who don’t want to bear the substantial initial investment of a storage solution. It offers them an economically attractive entry point to test the solution over a few years before purchasing their own equipment.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Deye releases new off-grid inverter series
09 February 2026 The Chinese manufacturer said its new OG02 series includes IP-65-rated inverters with an AC output power of 3 kW to 6 kW. The new products also featur...