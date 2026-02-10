France sees growing case for residential solar battery leasing

From ESS News
Even though home batteries are becoming increasingly affordable, investing in a storage solution to maximize solar self-consumption represents a significant cost. For a 5 kWh battery, for example, you should expect to pay nearly €5,000 ($5,950) on average, depending on the brand, the integrated inverter, and the connected energy management system.
The battery has been the expensive relative of residential photovoltaic installations — thought about but left to its own world. While the price of solar panels has plummeted over the last decade, that of storage remained high, often making the return on investment (ROI) for a battery too long to be attractive.
Under these circumstances, renting a solar battery can be a solution for individuals who don’t want to bear the substantial initial investment of a storage solution. It offers them an economically attractive entry point to test the solution over a few years before purchasing their own equipment.
