Brazil reserve battery auction rules near finalization with 20 GW lined up

From ESS News

Brazil’s electricity regulator Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica (ANEEL) has approved the bidding documents for reserve capacity auctions covering hydroelectric and thermoelectric plants fueled by natural gas and coal (second LRCAP), as well as thermoelectric plants powered by diesel, fuel oil and biodiesel (third LRCAP). The auctions are scheduled for March 18 and March 20, 2026, respectively.

Alongside approving the bidding rules, ANEEL sent a letter to the Ministry of Mines and Energy recommending consideration of regionalized auctions, with criteria for the locational allocation of contracted capacity, as requested by the Infrastructure Services Committee of the Federal Senate.

The auction guidelines were published in an October 2025 decree by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, and more than 125 GW of projects have registered to participate.

