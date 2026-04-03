BBDF 2026: Hybrid PPAs face slow uptake among industrial buyers

Hybrid power purchase agreements (PPAs) combining solar and storage are proving harder to close with industrial offtakers than standard solar deals, despite growing market interest.

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From ESS News

BBDF 2026 held a panel on hybrid PPAs, with panellists all familiar with the comparatively easy days of solar PPAs. As projects are increasingly co-located, and the wish for banks and financiers is to have some BESS revenues locked down in tolling contracts and not 100% merchant operated, the context for the conversation is to look at how industrial offtakers are stepping up.

Also added to the mix is that standalone solar projects backed by standard long-term offtake agreements are losing their bankability case. Adding a battery is increasingly not optional.

The panel brought together Christoph Strassner, CEO of MaxSolar; Alexander Straube, director of flexibility and structured transactions at EnBW; Julius Kies of DAL Deutsche Anlagen-Leasing; and Pieter van der Meulen, senior account manager at LevelTen Energy.

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