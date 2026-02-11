Hungary launches grants for residential battery storage

From ESS News
Hungary has opened applications for the Home Energy Storage Program, offering households a non-refundable grant of up to HUF 2.5 million for the installation of battery energy storage systems. The application period runs from Feb. 2 to March 15, 2026.
The program has a total budget of HUF 100 billion, covering up to 80% of eligible investment costs per household of the approximately HUF 3.2 million cost of the battery and inverter for families. Support can be used for systems with a minimum capacity of 10 kWh, including design, licensing, construction, and technical costs.
Applicants must install the energy storage system at their permanent residence and either already have a solar system or commit to installing one at the same time. Households that have previously received state support for storage installation are not eligible, although prior solar-only support does not disqualify them.
