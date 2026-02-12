High-voltage DC design targets AI data center costs

From pv magazine USA

The rapid growth of artificial intelligence is leading to changes in data center electrical systems. Modern AI training clusters now require 50 kW to 100 kW per rack. Traditional AC-based power systems struggle to meet these demands.

According to a white paper by Enteligent, a California-based developer of DC-to-DC power electronics, these legacy architectures are reaching their physical and economic limits. For a typical 10 MW AI datacenter, an 800VDC architecture provides $5.8 million in initial capital expenditure savings, said the company.

The savings come from eliminating expensive uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems and rack power distribution units (PDUs). Annual operational expenses also drop by approximately $711,000 due to improved energy efficiency and lower cooling requirements, said the whitepaper.