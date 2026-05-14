Armenia allows construction of energy storage systems

From ESS News

The Armenian government has passed legislation allowing the construction of energy storage systems.

The amendment to the country’s Energy Law, which has now passed a second and final reading in parliament, sets out the introduction of energy storage systems subject to licensing.

Speaking to Armenia’s national news agency Armenpress, the country’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, David Khudatyan, explained the license will allow, in accordance with market rules, the right to buy and sell electricity on the wholesale market and to provide storage services to market participants.

The new rules also stipulate that licensing will not be required for the development of energy storage systems when the system is up to 1 MW in capacity, or when the system is above 1 MW but is designed for self-consumption.