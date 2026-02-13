India installs record 36.6 GW of solar in 2025

India’s annual solar installations exceeded 30 GW for the first time in 2025, reaching 36.6 GW, according to Mercom India’s Q4 and Annual 2025 India Solar Market Update.

Installations rose nearly 43% year over year from 25.6 GW in 2024.

Large-scale projects, including open access commercial and industrial systems, accounted for nearly 81% of total additions, while rooftop solar contributed 19%.

India installed 29.5 GW of large-scale solar capacity in 2025, a 31% increase from 22.5 GW in 2024. Open/access projects represented 26% of large-scale additions.

Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra led large-scale installations, accounting for about 34%, 28% and 15% of additions, respectively.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, India added 9.9 GW of solar capacity, up 11% from 8.9 GW in the third quarter and 21% from 8.2 GW in the fourth quarter of 2024. Large-scale installations totaled 7.6 GW during the quarter.

Rajasthan, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh led fourth-quarter additions, representing about 41%, 25% and 10% of large-scale installations, respectively.

Raj Prabhu, chief executive of Mercom Capital Group, said curtailment remains a key issue in solar-heavy states. He also cited uncertainty related to the upcoming ALMM-II deadline, potential equipment delays and a growing power purchase agreement backlog as risks for 2026 if transmission and manufacturing capacity do not expand in parallel with installations.