Japanese utility launches residential battery demand response pilot

From ESS News

Japanese energy company Kyushu Electric Power Co. will launch a demand response demonstration project using home storage batteries supplied by Sharp Energy Solutions Corporation (SESJ) on March 1, 2026.

The Kyushu region offers favorable conditions for renewable energy, particularly PV power thanks to its strong solar irradiation. As a result, solar deployment has expanded significantly. However, renewable energy output curtailment was implemented on 128 days in fiscal year 2024, underscoring the need for more effective utilization of renewable generation.

Through this demonstration, Kyushu Electric Power and SESJ aim to leverage insights gained from charge and discharge control of residential storage systems to develop new customer services and unlock additional value streams.

