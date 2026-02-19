Intertek acquires German PV inspection specialist AePVI

Intertek has purchased AePVI, a German company that provides high-speed drone and ground-based inspection solutions for solar systems, to expand its quality assurance services for the solar sector.

Intertek said AePVI’s technologies deliver high-precision inspection and diagnostic data across large-scale solar assets, helping operators detect module defects caused by weather, transport, or installation and improve long-term energy yield. The company has established a strong presence in the European solar market.

A company spokesperson said Intertek will integrate AePVI into Intertek CEA to deliver faster, more detailed inspections of solar farms worldwide. It said it aims to help developers verify module condition after delivery and installation.

Intertek claimed that the combination will increase productivity, expand service scope, and enhance capacity for inspecting utility-scale PV systems.

Sunny Rai, president of electrical, connected world and transportation technologies at Intertek, said in an emailed statement that the acquisition strengthens the company’s ability to identify damage invisible to the naked eye, accelerating inspection speed and scale for customers.

Intertek CEA customers will also benefit from the group’s global assurance, testing, inspection and certification network, which spans more than 100 countries.

In October 2025 Intertek CEA said global battery energy storage shipments topped 300 GWh in 2024, with industry compound annual growth of nearly 83% since 2020. The report said five suppliers control more than 70% of the market, led by CATL at 37%, as China’s anti-involution policy curbs below-cost sales and tightens lithium supply.