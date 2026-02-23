Morocco sets net‑metering tariffs for high, medium‑voltage systems

Morocco‘s National Electricity Regulatory Authority (ANRE) has set new net‑metering tariffs for excess solar power for the period from 1 March 2026 to 28 February 2027.
Power plant owners will receive MAD 0.21 ($0.023)/kWh during peak hours and MAD 0.18/kWh during off‑peak hours.
The tariffs apply to high- and extra-high voltage networks, as well as medium-voltage distribution networks. The low-voltage tariff, for residential PV systems, will be determined later once the regulatory and technical framework is established, the ANRE said.
So far, Morocco’s net‑metering regime has primarily applied to industrial and commercial plants connected to high- and medium-voltage grids, rather than residential PV, as no decree has been fully implemented for low-voltage connections.
Under the system, in force since 2015, plant owners can sell up to 20% of generated energy to the grid each year.
Morocco could install up to 28.6 GW of distributed solar, producing 66.8 TWh of electricity and creating a $31 billion market, according to new research from the Imal Initiative for Climate and Development.
The report links this distributed potential to Morocco’s wider low-carbon transition, which expects 2.5 million electric vehicles by 2035. Their combined battery capacity of 39,420 GWh could cover up to 98% of EV charging needs in the optimistic case.
