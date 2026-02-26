Austria’s Salzstrom unveils sodium-ion storage system for commercial applications

From ESS News

Salzstrom has unveiled a sodium-ion energy storage system for use in commercial applications.

Salzstrom had previously launched a residential photovoltaic storage system based on its sodium-ion technology. The market response to that system significantly exceeded Salzstrom’s expectations. Even before the market launch of its new battery storage system, the company reported strong interest from commercial and industrial customers.

The SALT 110 storage system has a power output of 100 kVA and a usable storage capacity of up to 110 kWh.

The cell chemistry used is based on sodium iron phosphate (NFPP), according to Salzstrom. The battery efficiency is stated as 95%. The storage system is suitable for use in temperatures between -25 C and 55 C Its dimensions are 1,000 mm x 1,460 mm x 2,450 mm, and it weighs 2,400 kg.

Salzstrom specifies the product’s output voltage as 400 V at 50 hertz. The device has certifications according to EN IEC 62619, VDE 4105, and EN 50549, among others. The storage system is reportedly capable of 6,000 charge cycles at a depth of discharge of 95%.

Salzstrom said it developed the compact commercial energy storage system SALT 110 for applications in confined spaces, such as data centers or industrial buildings with limited room.

Viewings of the storage system are now possible by prior appointment at Salzstrom’s facilities. The first customer installations in Germany and Austria are scheduled to begin in early March.

“Customer interest is overwhelming. Many companies are specifically looking for alternatives to lithium – whether for sustainability reasons or due to safety considerations. With the ‘SALT 110’, we are offering the first market-ready cabinet solution for the commercial segment in Europe,” explains Jürgen Ellensohn, co-founder and CSO/CMO responsible for sales and marketing.