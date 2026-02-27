UK grid software cuts MV solar connection quotes to 15 minutes

From pv magazine Australia

UK-based network monitoring company VisNet, part of EA Technology Group, has launched an enhancement to its connection platform aimed at accelerating medium-voltage asset approvals.

The tool enables commercial and industrial-scale rooftop solar and battery project owners to determine online whether medium-voltage connection requests are likely to be approved by distributed network service providers within 15 minutes.

The platform supports new demand connections of up to 2.5 MVA, generating cost estimates and connection offers based on customer-submitted data. Users can view network location, available capacity and historic connection price ranges.

The system already supports UK network operators with low-voltage applications, including residential rooftop solar, home batteries and electric vehicle chargers.

The company said faster access to connection estimates will reduce engineering and development costs for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors, developers and installers assessing potential medium- or low-voltage projects.

Stefanos Anagnostopoulos, head of modelling at VisNet, said network operators are facing rising volumes of grid connection requests as electrification accelerates, increasing the need for faster and more transparent approval processes.

DNSP staff can access detailed network capacity data and pricing breakdowns based on required electrical components, ground conditions and traffic management for approved connections.