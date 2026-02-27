The energy transition is a global shift. It is geographically and geopolitically connected across borders – even though the grids we are trying to adapt are nation-based legacies. The speed, cost and logistics of the energy transition are challenges that nations face, which impact the entire demographic spectrum regardless of individual backgrounds.

Solar, storage, EV and grid infrastructure – all essential components of the green transition programme – need to be designed for all. The challenge is to actively involve underrepresented people and groups in changing the energy system that they are part of, so that they are not just on the receiving end of decisions. That is why diversity and inclusion are not optional in our sector; they are fundamental to building systems that truly serve society.

My first energy job was in a progressive, mission-based solar company, and the second, in a mission-based female-led utility. Whilst my experience may not be common, the employees at both companies were ethnically and culturally broad, close to 50/50 gender splits and socioeconomically diverse. There were great role models in technical areas, sales, marketing, engineering, finance, IT and innovation, who were all attracted to and nurtured by a strong mission.

Those early experiences showed me what is possible with intention. As I reach my mid-career point, I am reminded that inclusion challenges in our industry evolve, such as navigating the uncertainties of maternity leave, age-based inclusion and observing who ultimately ends up in leadership roles. Representation at entry and mid-level does not automatically translate into representation at the top – how can we make sure the leadership pipeline is not leaking?

Like many people, I’ve been the only woman in the room. There are also times when I have been the only topic expert, the only woman and the only ethnic minority. Though we shouldn’t have to, everyone can find their own way of dealing with bias and assumptions from others, whether you are certain they are there or not.

My approach has been disarming through the judicious use of humour and rapport building, and leveraging every single network connection that I have acquired. Bias will not disappear, but assumptions can be challenged and exposed with some strategic navigation.

Coming into my most recent role – a sort of chief of staff role – is a highlight. Recognising operational challenges and feeling incongruous in previous roles has led me to where I am today – working across team silos. Throughout my career, I’ve held every employer to high DEI standards. FTI Consulting is no exception, and I value working at a firm that provides a supportive environment. Our employee resource groups, though they sound so formal, are an exceptional community of women with incredible expertise, bring this to life for me. It feels like a culmination of experiences that have led me here.

When we talk about supporting women in this industry, I often say: be a sponsor, not a mentor. There are a lot of mentors, but people need those who can elevate them, especially when they are not in the room. Sponsorship means advocacy, visibility and supporting tangible progression.

And please, never give the feedback “you need to be more confident.” So many confident, capable women I have met have been told this, yet the comment rarely explains what it actually means. ‘Be more confident’ is often judgment in disguise; real leadership means giving specific, constructive, actionable feedback. Are you referring to driving a decision in a meeting? To a particular leadership style? To observable behaviours? Or is it worth pausing to notice how loud the rest of the room is? Vague feedback reinforces stereotypes and shifts responsibility onto the individual; precise feedback provides clarity, direction, and a genuine opportunity for growth.

In my twenty years of working experience, fifteen in the energy sector and across seven jobs, I’ve only ever had two female line managers out of eleven. My most impactful experiences come from a mix of both genders. The best managers have been open about the strengths and weaknesses of the whole team, including themselves. They made a point of explicitly saying, but also showing, that they weren’t perfect.

This transparency about limitations built trust and highlighted what I could bring to the team. It made it okay not to always know the answer. One specific line has stayed with me: “I can’t do what you do, so you do it well, I’ll do my thing and we’ll both look amazing to my boss.” That clarity of roles and mutual respect removes barriers more effectively than any formal policy.

To a young woman entering the solar and renewable energy industry today, I would say this: energy is a sector where your career can be fulfilling and make a real change to every person, so good choice. Working in a transitional space usually brings people who like to think differently, so know that there is value and impact to be had and that it is new.

Every single experience will add more to your personal firepower.

Charmaine Coutinho is n experienced energy transition professional with over 17 years of expertise in strategy, insight, and innovation across Europe. Her energy transition focus encompasses go-to-market strategies, business development, and partnerships, supported by a technical background in electricity. She is a generalist, having worked with the UK and Europe’s most successful energy innovators, including Good Energy and Solarcentury, as well as with incumbent energy firms pursuing a lower-carbon future.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.