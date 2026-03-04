Group Surya commissions 500 MW G12R module line in India

From pv magazine India
Group Surya has commissioned a 500 MW G12R solar module manufacturing line in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, marking the first facility in the state capable of producing G12R-format modules.
The fully automated production line is designed for high-throughput manufacturing, with cycle times of 20 to 25 seconds per module. The company said it plans to expand the facility’s annual capacity to 1 GW within four to five months to serve domestic and export markets.
The plant will produce modules ranging from 450 W to 735 W for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications. It supports multiple cell and module configurations, including tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon), heterojunction (HJT), bifacial, half-cut, and dual-glass designs.
Group Surya said AI-driven quality control systems are integrated into the line, reducing defects by 97% to 98% and limiting breakage rates to fewer than five modules per 10,000 units produced.
The manufacturing line will operate under Iyro, the company’s advanced solar solutions brand.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
