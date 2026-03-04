Group Surya commissions 500 MW G12R module line in India

From pv magazine India

Group Surya has commissioned a 500 MW G12R solar module manufacturing line in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, marking the first facility in the state capable of producing G12R-format modules.

The fully automated production line is designed for high-throughput manufacturing, with cycle times of 20 to 25 seconds per module. The company said it plans to expand the facility’s annual capacity to 1 GW within four to five months to serve domestic and export markets.

The plant will produce modules ranging from 450 W to 735 W for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications. It supports multiple cell and module configurations, including tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon), heterojunction (HJT), bifacial, half-cut, and dual-glass designs.

Group Surya said AI-driven quality control systems are integrated into the line, reducing defects by 97% to 98% and limiting breakage rates to fewer than five modules per 10,000 units produced.

The manufacturing line will operate under Iyro, the company’s advanced solar solutions brand.