Brazil’s 439 MW Bom Jardim solar site begins testing phase

The Bom Jardim PV complex, a 439 MW solar installation in Icó, Brazil, has begun test operations on four of its 10 plants, with full commercial commissioning expected by December 2027.

Image: Rapeel, Aneel

From pv magazine Brasil

The Bom Jardim solar complex in Icó, Ceará, began testing four of its 10 plants between December 2025 and January 2026. The project features 706 generating units totaling 439 MW of installed capacity, with an estimated investment of BRL 2.13 billion ($407 million). All units are expected to enter commercial operation by December 2027.

To transmit the generated electricity, the complex will use a restricted-interest transmission system, including a step-up substation and an 8 km transmission line connecting to the 230 kV Icó Substation operated by Companhia Hidro Elétrica do São Francisco (Chesf).

The investment is expected to create more than 20,000 direct and indirect jobs. The project also qualifies for the Special Regime of Incentives for Infrastructure Development (REIDI), which provides tax benefits for strategically important projects.

With Bom Jardim I, II, III, and V now in test operation, the complex is emerging as one of Ceará’s largest PV developments and a key driver of Brazil’s energy transition.

