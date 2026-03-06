ACME Solar signs 450 MW PPA in India, commissions new 38 MW/82 MWh BESS

From pv magazine India

ACME Solar said its ACME Greentech Seventh unit has signed two PPAs with SJVN Ltd. for 300 MW and 150 MW of solar capacity under an FDRE project.

The company secured the capacity in SJVN’s FDRE-IV tender with a winning tariff of INR 6.75 ($0.074)/kWh for a 25-year term. The project will provide an assured peak supply of 1,800 MWh (450 MW times four hours) from renewable energy projects connected to the interstate transmission system.

Separately, ACME Solar Holdings, through its ACME Suryodaya subsidiary, has commissioned the second phase of its 285 MW/600 MWh BESS project in Jaisalmer district, Rajasthan. The newly commissioned capacity of 38 MW/82 MWh follows the first phase of 19 MW/38 MWh, which was commissioned in February.