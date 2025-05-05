Solargik unveils platform for AI-powered solar tracking, diagnostics, control

Intersolar 2025 will see Israeli startup Solargik launch Soma Pro, a platform that uses artificial intelligence for intelligent monitoring, diagnostics, and control of solar systems. The company said the platform is a fully integrated hardware and software system, offering real-time visibility and full remote control.

The key innovation is Soma Pro’s “tracker-native” design, meaning it is built specifically to embed within solar trackers. Integrated into Solargik’s proprietary tracking hardware, Soma Pro gathers live data from trackers, sensors, power meters, inverter systems, and other plant-level devices.

Solargik said Soma Pro eliminates data fragmentation, improves operational efficiency, and enables precise system control—even in complex terrains—compared to traditional third-party SCADA systems.

“With energy performance monitoring and granular loss analysis, you can respond in real time and make smarter decisions, faster. You’ll gain the clarity to act decisively, optimize performance, and stay ahead of issues – all from one platform,” said Solargik.

At the core of the system is an in-house-developed, AI-based performance model that identifies specific energy losses down to individual trackers or components.

The company said the system achieves more than 95% detection accuracy and enables operators to recover up to 6% of otherwise lost energy. The platform also supports targeted maintenance planning and improves collaboration with EPC contractors to protect long-term asset value.

“No more digging through spreadsheets or managing disconnected data sources,” said Solargik.

SOMA Pro goes beyond simple monitoring by continuously learning from real operating conditions and optimizing tracker positioning based on dynamic parameters such as irradiance, cloud cover, wind speed, and site topography.

Through a cloud-based interface, operators can control tracker tilt, stow modes, and production status – both site-wide and at the device level – enabling rapid response to changing conditions and maximizing energy yield.

“With Soma Pro, we’ve redefined how solar installations can be managed – especially in environments where traditional systems fall short,” Solargik CEO Gil Kroyzer told pv magazine. “By combining our lightweight tracker technology with an intelligent, in-house control system, we deliver a level of adaptability, insight, and flexibility that helps operators extract more value from every site.”

Although Soma Pro is being officially introduced at Intersolar 2025, the platform has already been tested in operational solar projects. According to Kroyzer, these early installations were key to refining system performance.

“We trained Soma Pro’s machine learning models on actual site data,” he said. “That gave us a foundation for accurate diagnostics, responsive control, and better overall alignment with the kinds of conditions operators deal with in the field.”

As competition for flat, utility-ready land intensifies, developers are increasingly turning to sites with physical constraints, including sloped terrain and agricultural land used for dual purposes.

“Land scarcity is forcing projects onto more complex sites,” noted Kroyzer. “That includes extreme slopes or Agri-PV installations where trackers must integrate without disrupting farming. SOMA Pro was built with those cases in mind – combining adaptive hardware and intelligent control to maintain performance where conventional systems fall short.”

Solargik has confirmed that it will offer custom demonstrations and executive briefings of Soma Pro throughout Intersolar 2025.