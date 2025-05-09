Eturnity adds more PV design automation, energy system project control to its software

Switzerland-based software company Eturnity has added new project visibility and technical design automation features to its subscription-based operations and planning software for small and medium-sized (SME) installers of energy systems in the commercial and industrial (C&I) and residential PV segments.

“The solar PV business is labor intensive. We see opportunities to digitalize all along the entire value chain, from manufacturers to distributors and installers to the end customer, to make everyone much more efficient,” Matthias Wiget, Eturnity CEO, told pv magazine.

“Our platform enables the integrators and installers to be more customer-friendly and stronger in a competitive market where larger installers and utilities have been investing millions to digitalize and enhance productivity with software. The same level of efficiency and end-customer experience is now available for installers of all sizes without high upfront investment.”

What is new in the latest version is a project status overview feature in the project management module for better control, according to Wiget. There is also a new shading analytics feature added to the existing 2D3D roof panel layout module, and an inverter and string design tool that can auto-generate key technical documents, such as string plans, single line diagrams, and roof plans.

Since 2016, Eturnity has been developing software for customer acquisition and sales, technical and system design, registering of permits and subsidies, and project management. It claims a similar level of support for battery storage, EV charging, home energy management systems (HEMS), and heat pumps, including retrofits.

It also enables generating an accurate bill of materials (BOM) based on an up-to-date library of parts with customizable pricing is enabled by integrations with structural dimensioning software and product suppliers.s

The platform is subscription-based and offered as a white-label solution, allowing branding and customize product pricing. Eturnity says it has more than 1,500 companies using its software, supported by local teams in Germany, Austria, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK.

Eturnity has strategic partnerships with wholesalers and suppliers, such as Krannich, Solarmarkt and Solexis, based in Switzerland, along with ElectronicPartner and Tepto, both based in Germany, and UK companies Waxman Energy, BMS Technologies and UK Greentech, and Portugal-based Solarshop. It also has partnerships with K2 Systems, Enstall, Clenergy, and Bullfinch.

Eturnity shading analysis Rooftop 2D3D design Project management Kanban overview Single line diagram String design automation