Tunisia issues tender for 300 MW solar plant with 150 MW/540 MWh storage

Tunisia's Ministry of Energy and Mines has launched a tender for the construction of a 300 MW solar farm and a 150MW/540MWh of battery storage system.
The project will be located on a 400 hectare surface near Kébili, a town in the south of Tunisia and one of the main cities in the Nefzaoua region.
Interested independent power producers will have time until October 14 to submit their offers.
In December, Dubai-headquartered developer Amea Power commissioned a 120 MW solar project in Tunisia, the country’s largest to date.
The Africa Solar Industry Association's (AFSIA) project database states Tunisia has 728.8 MW of operational solar capacity. With Amea Power's plant now online, the country will be moving closer towards the 1 GW benchmark.
In March, the Tunisian government granted licenses for four new utility-scale projects with a combined capacity of 500 MW. The projects were selected under a 1.7 GW renewable energy tender.
